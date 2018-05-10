Male suspect sought in Shedden bank robbery

Elgin OPP are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery late Thursday morning in Shedden, Ont., southwest of London, Ont.

Few details are known, but police said they were called to the CIBC branch on Talbot Line around 11 a.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident, but the man who allegedly held up the bank remains at large.

Police said the suspect was wearing a hoodie at the time of the robbery and used an unspecified weapon.

“At this time the OPP forensic identification unit is processing the scene of the crime,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).