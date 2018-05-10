Hamilton police searching for bank robbery suspect

Hamilton police are looking for a bank robbery suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

The suspect walked into the Scotiabank at 851 Golf Links Rd. in Ancaster on May 8 at about 2 p.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money.

After a short wait, the man fled the bank empty-handed and was last seen running towards the Cpl. Nathan Cirillo Dog Park.

While no weapon was seen, investigators are being cautious.

The suspect is described as approximately six-feet tall, 30-40 years old, blotchy skin, scar on the lower left side of his lip, wearing a black wig, big black sunglasses, black hoodie with hood up, black track pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935, or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905 546-2991.

Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.