Peterborough man, 76, charged with sexual assault involving teen

A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault following an altercation with a teenage girl in the city’s downtown.

Police say on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., a teenage girl and her friend were in the area of Bethune and Brock streets when they were approached by an unknown man.

READ MORE: Impaired driver arrested in Peterborough fast-food drive thru

“The male attempted to engage the victim in conversation. During the interaction the victim was sexually assaulted,” police stated.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the area. The suspect was located a short-time later still in the area of Bethune and Charlotte streets.

Gordon Arthur Munro, 76, of Hedonics Road, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.