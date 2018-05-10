Necklace with daughter’s ashes stolen in Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., are appealing for the public’s help after a woman’s necklace containing the ashes of her daughter was taken.

Investigators say the necklace was stolen during a break and enter, and its recovery is a priority.

They say anyone who locates the necklace can return it anonymously to police headquarters.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact detective Gregory at 613-549-4660 ext. 6342 or via email at ngregory@kingstonpolice.ca.