Necklace with daughter’s ashes stolen in Kingston
Police in Kingston, Ont., are appealing for the public’s help after a woman’s necklace containing the ashes of her daughter was taken.
Investigators say the necklace was stolen during a break and enter, and its recovery is a priority.
They say anyone who locates the necklace can return it anonymously to police headquarters.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact detective Gregory at 613-549-4660 ext. 6342 or via email at ngregory@kingstonpolice.ca.
