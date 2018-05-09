Delta sex assault suspect sketch released after woman attacked near Sunbury Hall

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect linked to a sex assault in Delta last month.

On April 12, a woman walking along a green space near Sunbury Hall was approached from behind, forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’10” with brown hair and a thin-looking face.

READ MORE: Alleged sexual assault in Delta’s Sunbury neighbourhood prompts police warning

He is believed to have been wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie at the time of the attack.

Anyone who can help identify him or anyone who was in the area of Sunbury Park on April 12 and noticed anything unusual is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

Police have stepped up patrols around the park since the incident.