RCMP say death of an 80-year-old man in his Manitoba home is a homicide
The death of a senior over the weekend is a homicide, according to RCMP.
Police were called to a home in Belair, Man. on Sunday, May 6 around 10 a.m. where an 80-year-old man was found dead in his home.
Both the major crime and forensic units are continuing to investigate and add that there is no public threat.
There was no information given about any arrests or possible suspects.
