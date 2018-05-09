Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Trent Hills

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Trent Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP said Wednesday that the collision happened around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 24 near the hamlet of Dartford, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Police say the 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

“The coroner attended the scene and ordered a post-mortem to be completed in Kingston,” Const. Steve Bates said.

Technical Collision Investigators and reconstructionists assisted officers at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.