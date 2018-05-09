Kelowna housing starts near record levels in April

Housing starts activity in the central Okanagan picked up significantly in April, driven in large part by the multi-unit segment.

Housing starts last month almost rivalled the record starts seen in April 2017.

The numbers are the result of some large apartment rental and condo projects getting under way.

Multi-unit housing demand, both rental and ownership, remains strong in the central Okanagan, while vacancy rates and homes listed for sale remain low.

Housing starts in the Vernon area were higher in April of 2018 than the year before.

Semi-detached houses accounted for 18 of the 30 housing starts in the Vernon area.