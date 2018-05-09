AIR 1 and police tactical unit used to find youth suspects in beer vendor robbery

Winnipeg police arrested two boys Tuesday night following a robbery at a beer vendor on the 1100 block of St. Mary’s Road.

Police allege the youths threatened the vendor manager with knives before fleeing with beer.

The police Tactical Support Team along with AIR 1 were used to locate the suspects who were arrested on the 100 block of Arden Place.

Const. Jay Murray said when police have the resources to respond with tools like the police chopper, they do.

One of the boys, a 12-year-old, was charged with robbery, possessing a weapon and with a disguise with intent. He was released on a promise to appear.

The other youth, a 13-year-old boy, was also charged with robbery and possession of a weapon along with a failure to comply. He was detained in custody.