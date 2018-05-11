Roy Green: Campaign war rooms hunt for your vote

The Ontario election is underway, and that means the various campaigns have activated their electoral war rooms.

Election war rooms: where proxy gladiators practise the refined art of disinformation dissemination and aim to fool as many of the people for as much of the time as possible.

The imagined visual of war room occupants may be of pudgy, bespectacled party patriots displaying varying stages of posture failure, battling Guyon’s canal stenosis, cubital tunnel syndrome and computer vision syndrome (all real maladies, by the way) while creating the day’s quota of false leads and custom-designed political messaging. Algorithms are not exclusively social media weaponry.

Ever wonder how much the political war rooms know about you, about your preferences, about whether you could be swayed to change whom, they have concluded, is your likely voting choice on June 7? I am willing to bet they may well have been able to deduce whether your preference is boxers or briefs.

The competing PC, Liberal and NDP chambres du combat will vie to divert your attention.

Kathleen Wynne will appear in no hydro-related thematics. New Democrats and Andrea Horwath will convey business as bad and message entrepreneurs as greedy, at least subliminally. Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives will pound away at Ontario indebtedness with silent visuals of Wynne and Horwath as tax and spend lefties.

Since no one has asked me, here’s advice to the Ford war room for the best attack ad against Kathleen Wynne.

Scene: a dark room. A match is struck. The flickering light briefly illuminates a light switch. A hand flips the switch. The room goes dark again.

You’re welcome, Doug.

Roy Green is the host of the Roy Green Show on the Global News Radio network.

