May 9, 2018 2:06 pm

Woodbridge landlord charged after allegedly hitting tenant with his truck

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A Woodbridge landlord has been charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon after he allegedly hit one of his tenants with his truck.

South Simcoe police were called to a residence on Canal Road in Bradford just before 7:30 p.m. on Tueday. When they arrived, a woman reported that her landlord had driven his truck towards her, hitting her in the leg with the bumper.

The woman told police she felt he did this intentionally, as they had been arguing previously. Officers spoke to the woman and people in the area, and ultimately charged the man.

The 60-year-old Woodbridge man is facing charges of dangerous driving and assault with a weapon. He was released from custody with a court date and conditions not to contact the woman.

According to police, no medical treatment was sought by the victim.

