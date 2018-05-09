Police search for missing Cambridge teen with Hamilton ties
Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old boy from Cambridge.
Cooper Woodhouse has ties to Hamilton and was seen in the area of Main and John Street last Friday.
Cooper is described as five-feet-11-inches tall, 126 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299.
To provide information anonymously call Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
