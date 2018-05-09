Canada
May 9, 2018 7:51 am

Police search for missing Cambridge teen with Hamilton ties

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Missing 17-year-old, Cooper Woodhouse has ties to Hamilton and was seen in the area of Main and John Street last Friday.

Missing 17-year-old, Cooper Woodhouse has ties to Hamilton and was seen in the area of Main and John Street last Friday.

Hamilton police
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old boy from Cambridge.

Cooper Woodhouse has ties to Hamilton and was seen in the area of Main and John Street last Friday.

Cooper is described as five-feet-11-inches tall, 126 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299.

To provide information anonymously call Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
cooper woodhouse
Hamilton
Missing Teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News