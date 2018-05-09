Scott Thompson: The team behind politicians may be worse than candidates

Billion dollar scandals complete with convictions, high Hydro One rates and paycheques, sexual misconduct allegations — is it any wonder voters are cynical about party politics of every stripe?

It seems that with what is going on in the world today, we have hit a new low in political accountability.

No wonder populist candidates like Donald Trump, and not to compare, but to some degree, Doug Ford, have resonated with taxpayers.

Citizens are sick and tired of the status quo and the dirty unethical games that go on behind the scenes and bear no results for the average voter.

When citizens decide to run for public office, you have to think they have all the right intentions.

And then they get sucked into the system, which seems rarely accountable, and they slowly forget why they ran in the first place.

Another example of this is when a Ford Nation candidate hired actors to play supporters ahead of the TV debate.

Odd, considering Ford has been filling spaces along the campaign trail with ease for a while now.

Just more dirty political games that don’t need to be played.

I’m beginning to think it’s not the politicians who are the problem, it’s the back room institutional team they have working behind them.

Perhaps that is where real change is needed.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.