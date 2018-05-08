New Glasgow police raid cannabis dispensary, seize marijuana and cash
New Glasgow Regional Police have seized cannabis, marijuana resin, cannabis derivatives and cash after raiding a cannabis dispensary in Pictou County, N.S., on Monday.
According to a press release, officers executed a search warrant at the Scotia Green Inc. cannabis dispensary at approximately 1:30 p.m.
During the raid, police arrested a 32-year-old man from Mount Uniacke, N.S., a 56-year-old woman from Trenton, N.S., and a 43-year-old female from Pictou, N.S.
They have since been released from custody.
Both women are facing two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The man is facing one count of production of a controlled substance, as well as two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
All three are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
