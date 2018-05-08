Tickets now on sale for Winnipeg Jets Game 7 viewing party

Winnipeg Jets fans can now purchase tickets for Thursday night’s Game 7 viewing party at Bell MTS Place.

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Predators in Nashville at 7 p.m. with the winner moving on to host Vegas on Saturday night in Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference final.

The doors open Thursday night at 6 p.m. and people can purchase reserved seating tickets through Ticketmaster for $10, which includes all fees. Everyone in attendance will receive a “We Are Winnipeg” rally towel and ticket proceeds will benefit the True North Youth Foundation.

There will be prize giveaways throughout the game and fans are encouraged to wear white.

The Winnipeg Jets will once again be collecting food for Winnipeg Harvest at the viewing party. The Whiteout street party on Monday night for Game 6 was the most successful to date, as generous fans donated nearly 17,500 pounds of food.

That brings the one week total at five separate events to nearly 31,000 lbs. of food.