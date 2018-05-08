Man arrested and charged after vehicle stolen in Moncton
A 37-year-old man remains in police custody after he allegedly swiped a man’s truck in Moncton Monday night.
Codiac RCMP say around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle that was stolen from Trinity Drive.
The owner told officers that he stopped in a parking lot to check something in the trunk, when a man got into the driver’s seat.
“The victim tried to pull the man out of the vehicle and was pushed to the ground,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police say the victim sustained minor injuries as a result.
Officers found the suspect and vehicle a short time later in Dieppe.
Troy Jefferies appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday to face a charge of robbery with violence.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
