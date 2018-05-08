Crime
Man arrested and charged after vehicle stolen in Moncton

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a truck in Moncton Monday night.

A 37-year-old man remains in police custody after he allegedly swiped a man’s truck in Moncton Monday night.

Codiac RCMP say around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle that was stolen from Trinity Drive.

The owner told officers that he stopped in a parking lot to check something in the trunk, when a man got into the driver’s seat.

“The victim tried to pull the man out of the vehicle and was pushed to the ground,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

Officers found the suspect and vehicle a short time later in Dieppe.

Troy Jefferies appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday to face a charge of robbery with violence.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

