May 7, 2018 9:03 pm

Penticton pot shop owner ordered to pay up

By Global News

A Penticton pot shop is facing a $15,000 fine after losing its battle in court.

After years of legal wrangling with a defiant pot shop owner in Penticton, the city has won a court battle, and the dispensary owner has been ordered to pay up.

Jukka Laurio had been operating a marijuana dispensary called Herbal Green Apothecary on Westminster Avenue for years before moving it to Okanagan Falls in January.

He ignored numerous city orders to stop illegally selling marijuana without a business licence, wracking up thousands of dollars in fines.

The city took him to court and a B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered Laurio to pay a fine of $15,000.

The city says it’s the largest fine made against a marijuana dispensary in B.C.
