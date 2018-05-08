London man, 34, facing child porn charges
The London Police Service (LPS) said Monday that a 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with possession and accessing of child pornography.
Few details are available, but police report that members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) and Digital Forensic Unit (DFU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Avalon Street in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.
Numerous computers and computer devices were seized.
The LPS is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and online exploitation, which is made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.
