Crime
May 8, 2018 8:57 am

London man, 34, facing child porn charges

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

File photo.

980 CFPL
A A

The London Police Service (LPS) said Monday that a 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with possession and accessing of child pornography.

READ MORE: London man facing 3 charges of child pornography

Few details are available, but police report that members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) and Digital Forensic Unit (DFU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Avalon Street in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

Numerous computers and computer devices were seized.

The LPS is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and online exploitation, which is made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chid porn charges london
Child Pornography
London Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News