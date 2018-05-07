Motorcyclist crashes in the Shuswap

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after crashing in Lee Creek, B.C.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the 38-year-old rider was travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when he struck a concrete median at Squilax Anglemont Road.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Hikers rescued from Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna

Traffic was down to single-lane alternating traffic for hours while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Chase RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 250-679-3221.