Vehicle crash near Burdett, Alta. claims life of man, 62

A vehicle collision near Burdett, Alta., claimed the life of a 62-year-old Winnifred man Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., Bow Island RCMP responded with fire officials and EMS to a report of a collision between a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan minivan on Highway 3 at the intersection with Range Road 121, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

“One occupant of the van was transported by air for treatment of serious [non]-life threatening injuries,” the news release said. “Four additional occupants of the van received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, RCMP said.

Burdett is about 133 kilometres east of Lethbridge, Alta.