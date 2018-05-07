City of Winnipeg leaving pot restrictions to the province

The City of Winnipeg has announced they plan to leave the majority of rules governing legal retail marijuana to the province.

In a zoning report filed before the municipal Property and Development Committee, councillors voted not to decide where pot can and cannot be sold — choosing instead to follow rules already laid out by the Manitoba government.

The plans will still need to be cleared by EPC.

If approved, it would be a hands-off approach from the city, but they would still be involved in many aspects of retail cannabis — it would just be through a partnership with the province.

Brian Pallister’s Conservative government will be responsible for reviewing proposed retail locations, but the city would give input. That’s part of an effort to make sure cannabis stores stay away from schools, community centres and places of worship.

Up to 16 Winnipeg stores could be approved when marijuana is officially legalized later this year.

In the report that went through City Hall Monday, councillors agreed that shops should be treated the same as liquor retail stores, which would mean no public hearings will be needed before retailers can go into business — an idea that was floated late last year.

Councillors also agreed that all retail shops must have opaque windows and clear signage.