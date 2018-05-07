Two arrested following assault, theft in Peterbrough

Two Peterborough men have been arrested and charged with robbery with theft following an altercation with a man early Saturday.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., two men approached a man who was walking home from work in the area of Lock and Romanie streets. Police say the men struck the victim in the face and stole his coat and a bag of property.

“During the incident, one of the males threatened that he had a knife. The two male suspects then fled the area,” police said.

READ MORE: Find My iPhone app assists Peterborough police in theft investigation

Police were called and located the suspects around 3:20 a.m. walking in the area of Lansdowne Street East and River Road.

Jordan Anthony Johnson-Hunt, 21, of Park Street North, is charged with robbery with theft and fail to comply with a probation order.

Jacob Donoghue, 18, of Ireland Drive, Peterborough, is charged with robbery with theft.

They appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. Johnson-Hunt was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Wednesday; Donoghue was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear again in court on Wednesday.