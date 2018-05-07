Toronto police get new DNA lead in decades old murder case

TORONTO – Cold case investigators in Toronto say they have a new lead in a decades-old murder case.

Police say they have a DNA profile of a suspect and need the public to give them a name they can chase down.

READ MORE: Toronto police appeal for information in cold case of man fatally shot 18 years ago

Investigators say 21-year-old Lori Pinkus was working in the sex trade when she was last seen leaving a bar in the city’s west end in the early morning of Sept. 8, 1991.

Hours later her partially nude body was discovered in a school parking lot.

READ MORE: Toronto police say suspect in 1983 homicide cold case died in 2001

Police say she’d been assaulted and strangled.

Several persons of interest were interviewed and eliminated during the original investigation, but Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant says having “the killer’s DNA” brings them a step closer to solving the crime.