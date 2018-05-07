Toronto police get new DNA lead in decades old murder case
TORONTO – Cold case investigators in Toronto say they have a new lead in a decades-old murder case.
Police say they have a DNA profile of a suspect and need the public to give them a name they can chase down.
Investigators say 21-year-old Lori Pinkus was working in the sex trade when she was last seen leaving a bar in the city’s west end in the early morning of Sept. 8, 1991.
Hours later her partially nude body was discovered in a school parking lot.
Police say she’d been assaulted and strangled.
Several persons of interest were interviewed and eliminated during the original investigation, but Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant says having “the killer’s DNA” brings them a step closer to solving the crime.
