Manitoba chief looking to add bike paths after three boys killed

NELSON HOUSE, Man. – A Manitoba chief is calling for bike paths after three young boys were killed in his northern community by an alleged drunk driver.

Mattheo Moore-Spence, Terrence Spence, and Keethan Lobster – who are between the ages of 11 and 13 – were walking and riding bikes April 28 when they were hit on a road near Nelson House, about 850 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Todd Norman Linklater, who is 27, has been charged with numerous offences including impaired driving causing death.

Chief Marcel Moody says the boys were returning from a springtime adventure along a stretch that’s used by a lot of cyclists and pedestrians.

He says safety could be improved by adding a bike path.

The community also wants the road paved and lights added, but Moody says he understands that’s expensive.

A GoFundMe page, set up by one of the boys cousins, has raised around $55,000, and some of the funds will go toward a bike path.

Tori Yetman says it would be a good way to honour the young boys.

(The Canadian Press)