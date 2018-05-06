Iran sentences 16 female Islamic State members to jail: report

A public prosecutor in the Iranian capital Tehran has sentenced 16 female members of the Islamic State group to imprisonment, according to the Iranian judiciary news website Mizanonline.com

According to the report, the women were arrested after returning to Iran from Syria, where they allegedly took part in terrorist activities.

In addition to an unspecified length of jail time, the women will also be forced to turn over any money they received from ISIS, the report cited prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying.

Iran previously arrested several women with ISIS links in November 2017.

— With a file from the Associated Press

