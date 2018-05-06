Environment
May 6, 2018 3:07 pm

60 rural properties near Summerland on evacuation alert

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Shelby Thom photo
A A

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has placed 60 properties in the Faulder and Meadow Valley area under evacuation alert because of potential flooding from Darke and Trout Creek water systems.

IMG_2646
IMG_2647
IMG_2651

These are rural areas near Summerland.

READ MORE:  More vacuation alerts in the south Okanagan; Twin Lakes

Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Darke Creek
Flooding
Okanagan Similkameen
south okanagan
summerland
Trout Creek

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News