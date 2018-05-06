60 rural properties near Summerland on evacuation alert

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has placed 60 properties in the Faulder and Meadow Valley area under evacuation alert because of potential flooding from Darke and Trout Creek water systems.

These are rural areas near Summerland.

Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave at a moments notice.