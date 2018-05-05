Sports
May 5, 2018 12:51 pm
Updated: May 5, 2018 12:55 pm

N.S. cyclist wins U.S. national cycling championship

By Global News
Mackenzie Myatt, 20, has won her second U.S. national championship.

A cyclist from Musquodoboit Harbour won gold at the Collegiate Road Nationals in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday.

This is 20-year-old Mackenzie Myatt’s second national championship this school year. Her first was in mountain biking last fall.

Myatt has competed in two Canada Games for Nova Scotia, at World Cups in Europe, and has won the USA Cycling Varsity Mountain Biking Championship.

The Eastern Shore District High School graduate also won silver at the Canadian National Mountain Biking Championships.

