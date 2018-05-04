Man arrested for impaired driving after cars struck outside Toronto’s Union Station: police

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in an alleged impaired driving incident after several cars were struck outside of Union Station Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area just after 8:20 p.m.

A spokesperson said multiple parked cars were hit before driving the wrong way on Front Street West. The spokesperson said the car also hit a bus shelter in which several people were standing.

COLLISION:

Union Station

-Car has struck several other cars

-Has also struck some pedestrians

-No serious injuries

-Suspect vehicle fled scene

-Officers have caught the man

-In custody for Impaired Driving#GO804705

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 5, 2018

There are conflicting reports of how many people might have been injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were assessed by paramedics and that no one was taken to hospital.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and GO Transit enforcement officers in the area, who ran after the car, arrested the man.



Story continues below Confirmed as well. Our officers were at Bay bus station when they chased after & arrested him after car crashed into bollards/barriers. First reports triggered awful feelings — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) May 5, 2018

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, praised security personnel for their quick response.

“We are pretty proud of our officers for stopping the man before anyone was seriously hurt or killed,” Aikins told Global News in a written statement Friday evening.

Meanwhile, police said the man was arrested for impaired driving and other unspecified Criminal Code offences. As of Friday night, it’s unclear what, if any, charges were laid.