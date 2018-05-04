Storm blows through Peterborough region
Power outages have been reported across Peterborough following a storm.
High winds and rain hit the region around 4 p.m., knocking out power to thousands of customers.
A downed tree and power lines has forced the closure of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road in Peterborough.
Alymer Street at Sherbrooke Street is also off limits after a hydro pole was damaged.
More to come.
