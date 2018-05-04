Environment
May 4, 2018 5:19 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 5:20 pm

Storm blows through Peterborough region

By and Global News

A downed tree and power lines has forced the closure at Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

Power outages have been reported across Peterborough following a storm.

High winds and rain hit the region around 4 p.m., knocking out power to thousands of customers.

A downed tree and power lines has forced the closure of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road in Peterborough.

Alymer Street at Sherbrooke Street is also off limits after a hydro pole was damaged.

 

Steve Guthrie

More to come.

