Storm blows through Peterborough region

Power outages have been reported across Peterborough following a storm.

High winds and rain hit the region around 4 p.m., knocking out power to thousands of customers.

A downed tree and power lines has forced the closure of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road in Peterborough.

TRAFFIC: Lansdowne Street west of Monaghan Road is blocked to traffic after this tree and wires came down onto a van #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/hpEZo3HYpj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 4, 2018

Crews are responding and investigating several power outages throughout the city. Once timelines & more information is available, we will provide further updates. -SL — ptbo_utilities (@ptbo_utilities) May 4, 2018

Alymer Street at Sherbrooke Street is also off limits after a hydro pole was damaged.

