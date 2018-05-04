Two people charged after drugs, pistol seized from Cobourg motel

Two people face charges after police seized drugs and a gun from a Cobourg motel on Thursday.

Northumberland OPP say officers executed a search warrant at a motel on Densmore Road. Two people were arrested and $23,000 worth of illicit drugs — methamphetamine, cocaine, diazepam and cannabis resin — were seized.

Police also located a starter’s pistol, ammunition and cash.

“Two young children were located within the motel room and were taken into care by the Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society,” stated OPP Const. Stephen Bates.

Pistol and ammo seized at a Cobourg motel.

Michael Austin Rutledge, 36, and Ashley Nicole Goncalves, 33, both of no fixed address, are charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Possession of a schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule 4 substance (diazepam)

Possession of a Schedule 2 substance – Cannabis resin – under 1 gram

Driving while under suspension.

Police say the seizure of the pistol and ammo remain under investigation pending possible charges.

Both accused appeared in court in Cobourg on Friday for a bail hearing and were remanded for another court appearance on May 7.

The warrant was excuted by the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland and City of Kawartha Lakes Community Street Crime Units assisted by the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Port Hope Police Service and the Cobourg Police Service.