Environment Canada warns of strong winds in Ottawa area

Environment Canada issued a public weather alert Friday for strong winds across much of the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h across the area are forecasted and “may cause damage” to buildings.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” said the alert, which also applies to both the southeast and southwest of Ontario, as well as southern Quebec.

In response to the alert, Air Canada has said it’s waiving change fees for flights affected by the wind warnings.

Travel Alert – May 4th: Montréal (YUL), Ottawa (YOW) & Toronto (YYZ & YTZ). Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: https://t.co/IkSvox8RIO. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 4, 2018

Environment Canada predicts the winds will subside late Friday evening.

Residents wanting to report severe weather can send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca