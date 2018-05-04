Montreal Express route will help commuters north of Kingston

Kingston officials on Friday cut the ribbon on the brand new Montreal Street express bus route.

Jeremy DaCosta, director of Kingston Transit and Fleet Services was joined by Mayor Bryan Patterson, MP Mark Gerrettsen and MPP Sophie Kiwala to cut the ribbon.

The route officially begins operation on Monday and, according to city officials, will take passengers to Queen’s University from the Montreal Street “park and ride” lot north of Highway 401. Trips will take less than 25 minutes.

“It’s going to be wonderful for commuters who can park at the park and ride and then commute to downtown, KGH, and Queen’s,” DaCosta says.

The new route is just the latest addition to the city’s network of express routes, which transit officials say have so far been successful.

“We are also increasing the frequency of service on our east end express route, route 601 and 602,” DaCosta adds.

The increase for the 601 and 602 means riders on those routes will be able to catch a bus every 10 minutes.