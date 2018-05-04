Man charged following assault on man in wheelchair in St. Thomas
A St. Thomas man has been charged following an assault on a man in a wheelchair.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas police say a concerned citizen called to report that they had seen a man elbow and slap a man who was in a wheelchair on Talbot Street near Ross Street.
The suspect then left walking down Talbot Street. Officers say he was found a short distance away.
Investigators say they learned the two men were brothers and the incident was a family dispute.
The 45-year-old man has been charged with assault and breach of probation.
No injuries were reported.
