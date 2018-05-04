Rick Zamperin: Going from bad to worse, Toronto Raptors lose again

Seriously Toronto, you’re going to go out like that?

It’s only two games, and you have to win four to move on, but the Toronto Raptors are done.

D.O.N.E. Done.

After failing to put away the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second round NBA playoff series on Tuesday, a game in which they led until falling behind in overtime and ultimately losing 113-112, the Raptors have dug themselves into a deep hole.

And a familiar hole at that.

LeBron James scored 43 points and added 14 assists to lead the Cavs to a 128-110 beat down of Toronto.

The Raptors, who won a franchise record 59 regular season games this year and are the top seed in the East, are now down 2-0 in the series heading to Cleveland.

And to make matters worse, the Raps are 0-for-5 all-time in Cleveland come playoff time.

What is with this team?

Toronto was swept by the Cavs last year in round 2, and were dispatched in six games two years ago by LeBron and Co.

I just don’t foresee the Raptors being able to turn the tide and make this third time the charm.