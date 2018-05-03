Regina woman charged after RPS deploy spike belt and canine unit for stolen vehicle
A 33-year-old woman is facing numerous charges in connection to a stolen vehicle incident on the evening of April 2.
At about 11:00 p.m., police investigators saw a vehicle on Lindsay Street that seemed to match the description of a stolen vehicle.
READ MORE: Regina women charged in stolen vehicle incident
Despite officers’ attempts to immobilize the vehicle by using a spike belt at Cavendish Street and Cambridge Avenue, the driver continued at a high speed, dragging the spike belt.
The vehicle was seen driving through red lights and swerving, but eventually, the vehicle came to a stop with all four tires deflated in the 3100 block of Edinburgh Drive.
The driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away with help from a canine unit.
She was then arrested and charged.
READ MORE: Regina cyclist hit by vehicle suffers serious injuries
Melissa Sue Kaplun, 33, of Regina, has been charged with driving while disqualified, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
In addition to charges from this incident, the Kaplun was found to be a prohibited driver Canada-wide and has several warrants stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
She made her first court appearance on these charges on May 3 at 2:00 p.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.