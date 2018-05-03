Crime
Calgary marriage counsellor receives prison sentence for sexual assault

By Joe McFarland 770 CHQR

Calgary police charged Dr. Johannes Gerhardus Kilian, 76, a registered social worker therapist, with sexual assault.

An elderly Calgary marriage counsellor has been sentenced for sexual assault.

Back in April 2016, police released details of an investigation surrounding Johannes Gerhardus Kilian.

Investigators said a man and woman began going to therapy in late 2012 and about a year later, the counsellor started asking the woman inappropriate questions when she was alone, then began sexually assaulting her.

Kilian, 78, was convicted after trial last month.

In court on Tuesday, a judge sentenced the senior to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

