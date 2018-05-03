Canada
May 3, 2018 1:48 pm

Man rushed to hospital after industrial accident near Jane and Finch

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital following an industrial accident in the city’s north end.

Police said a worker fell on a job site at Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Authorities said they responded to the call around noon and located a man without vital signs.

Police did not reveal how the worker fell.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

