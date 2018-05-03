Man rushed to hospital after industrial accident near Jane and Finch
Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital following an industrial accident in the city’s north end.
Police said a worker fell on a job site at Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.
Authorities said they responded to the call around noon and located a man without vital signs.
Police did not reveal how the worker fell.
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.
