Team effort credited with sending Guelph’s water trailer to #TorontoStrong vigil

It was a small gesture, but it took several moving parts to get one of Guelph’s water trailers to Toronto’s Mel Lastman Square on Sunday for a vigil in honour of the victims killed in the van attack on Apr. 23.

The request was made by the city of Toronto late Friday afternoon after their staff realized one of their water trailers was booked for another event.

“They actually called through our water wagon line as anybody would to get the service,” said Heather Yates, Guelph’s supervisor of water efficiency.

“In a matter of half an hour the team came together, both our program coordinators and operational staff pulled together to be able to respond.”

Yates said despite the last-minute request before the weekend, the team immediately realized the extraordinary circumstances and were more than willing to help out.

In an email to Mayor Cam Guthrie, the acting general manager of Toronto water, Frank Quarisa, made a point of complimenting Stan Davis, who drove from Guelph with the trailer.

“I heard from onsite staff that he was extremely kind, professional and gracious,” Quarisa said.

Yates said Davis volunteered to do the job and added that Stephanie Cote, Guelph’s water wagon program coordinator worked behind the scenes on the logistics to make sure things were seamless for Davis.

Getting the wagon to Toronto also proved to be a bit of a challenge.

“We had to go [on] back roads because of course, we don’t want to take to the water wagon on the highway,” Yates explained.

She added that Davis left early in the afternoon on Sunday and arrived at Mel Lastman Square by 4 p.m. to set up. He stayed until 9:30 p.m. when he was escorted from the area by Toronto police.

In his email to Guthrie, Quarisa thanked the city of Guelph for the help.

“The City of Toronto would like to thank the City of Guelph for their generous donation of both the trailer and having such a professional staff to provide support to us for this very difficult and emotional event.”

Yates said all the credit goes to the water wagon team and the last-minute effort.

“Something like this coming together so quickly to be able to assist our neighbouring municipalities in their time of need really demonstrates the camaraderie that exists here,” she said.