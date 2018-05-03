Nova Scotia man wanted on warrants arrested by New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday who was wanted on warrants in Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say that at approximately 5 p.m., police stopped a stolen vehicle on Victoria Street in Dalhousie, N.B. The vehicle had two occupants and both were arrested at the scene.

Although the passenger was later released, the driver was kept in custody due to outstanding warrants from Nova Scotia.

Brian Justin Johnson of Windsor, N.S., has been charged in Campbellton Provincial Court with failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance and has since been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.