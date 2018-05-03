Vernon’s first female top cop

A woman has been chosen to lead the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for what’s believed to be the first time.

Inspector Shawna Baher will take over from retiring Superintendent Jim Mcnamara at a date yet to be determined.

Vernon mayor Akbal Mund, who was part of the interviewing process, feels Baher was the most deserving applicant.

Baher has been with the RCMP for 26 years, and is currently stationed in Surrey.

She will be promoted to superintendent once she gets to Vernon.