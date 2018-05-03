Crime
Toronto-area men arrested after cocaine, marijuana found in car in Peterborough

A traffic stop in Peterborough on Wednesday night led to the arrest of two GTA men on drug-related charges.

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing drug-related charges after Peterborough police say they found cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Charlotte and Reid streets to investigate the driver’s driving action.

“While speaking with the driver the officer noted a strong odour of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” police stated.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Police say after they searched the vehicle and men, they seized of 24.9 grams of cocaine, cash and a cellphone.

Dondre Hibbert 21, of Pickering Parkway in Pickering and Jevaughn Knight-Allen, 22, of Westacott Crescent, Ajax, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Hibbert and Knight-Allen were both released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court May 24 and May 31, respectively.

