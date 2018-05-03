Bill Kelly: Hamilton mayor’s Twitter tirade fuels LRT debate

It started out innocently enough: a tweet directed at Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger that included Coun. Donna Skelly’s comments that a Progressive Conservative government would give Hamilton the $1 billion dedicated for LRT, whether we build it or not.

The mayor reiterated his view that the promise was folly, but then lashed out at Skelly as a rookie councillor who doesn’t speak for council and is only using her council position as a stepping-stone to provincial politics.



Story continues below She is a rookie Councillor who does not speak on behalf of the City of #HamOnt. Council decided to move forward & she should stop undermining it's decision. Doesn't much care about Hamilton, just wants to be MPP. This is her third attempt. Ward 7 was just a novelty. https://t.co/25TIqnqVyW — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) May 1, 2018

Skelly didn’t take the bait; she seems to only use Twitter to post innocuous announcements about city events. But many others did jump into the fray, some chastising the mayor for his comments about Skelly, others supporting the mayor’s views on LRT and his views on Skelly.

The Twitter exchanges got pretty heated from both sides and it certainly serves as a precursor to a raucous municipal election campaign later this year.

Eisenberger and Skelly are the champions of the pro and con LRT camps, respectively.

From the moment the LRT funding was announced, Eisenberger has been its biggest booster, while Skelly has been its most strident opponent.

There is speculation that Doug Ford‘s funding promise was based on advice from Skelly, which may explain the mayor’s Twitter tirade against her.

One thing is for sure: the gloves are off now and the rancor over the LRT debate is about to heat up once again.