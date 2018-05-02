Some Kelowna water customers face service disruptions after washout forces emergency repairs

A Kelowna utility that serves around 5,000 people had to shut off their main line for emergency repairs on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the noon hour, the South East Kelowna Irrigation District announced water service would be disrupted as they made repairs following a washout.

The irrigation district said that some areas would have “minimal water service” during the repairs.

“Those that have water are asked to cease irrigation to conserve the minimal supply,” said the irrigation district in a media release.

The district did not have an exact timeline as to how long it would take them to finish the repairs and restore water service but said it could take “several hours.”