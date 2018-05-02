Police seize suspected purple heroin in Lindsay-area hotel

Three people have been arrested as police seized suspected purple heroin at a Lindsay-area hotel on Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP community street crime unit executed a search warrant at the unnamed hotel. The search was part of an ongoing drug investigation in the Fenelon Falls area.

“Seized at the Lindsay location was a quantity of cash and suspected purple heroin,” police stated.

Bradley Hicks, 34, of Cameron, Amy Power, 35, of Little Britain and Scott Nicholson, 34, of Fenelon Falls are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Power and Nicholson were also charged with failure to comply with recognizance.

Police say the trio remain in custody pending bail hearings.