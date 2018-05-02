Crime
May 2, 2018 2:43 pm

Deadly drug-deal dispute leads to prison sentence for Calgary shooter

By News Director  770 CHQR

Calgary police investigate after a man with a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Global News
A A

A Calgary man who admitted to his role in an early 2017 homicide case has been sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars.

Ausama Mohamed, 19, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Itgel Baatarsuren.

Police were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre for reports of a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound. Baatarsuren, 22, later died in hospital.

READ MORE: Drug-deal dispute behind shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren: Calgary police

Before his trial started last December, Mohamed pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in January shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren

In court Tuesday, a judge gave Mohamed credit for time already spent in custody.  He now has five years and seven months remaining on his sentence.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ausama Mohamed
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Shooting
Crime
Itgel Baatarsuren
Sheldon Chumir Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News