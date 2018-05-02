Deadly drug-deal dispute leads to prison sentence for Calgary shooter
A Calgary man who admitted to his role in an early 2017 homicide case has been sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars.
Ausama Mohamed, 19, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Itgel Baatarsuren.
Police were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre for reports of a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound. Baatarsuren, 22, later died in hospital.
Before his trial started last December, Mohamed pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
In court Tuesday, a judge gave Mohamed credit for time already spent in custody. He now has five years and seven months remaining on his sentence.
