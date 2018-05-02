Winnipeg Blue Bombers Fan Fest 2018 set for Saturday

The temperature is expected to be in the mid to high teens under partially cloudy skies on Saturday for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers annual Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

There will be on-field interactive stations along with the chance to meet mascots Buzz & Boomer as well as members of the Blue Bomber Cheer and Dance Team. Select players will be on hand for an autograph session on the stadium concourse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that two hour time frame, complimentary hot dogs, soft drinks and mini donuts will also be available.

CFL Official Al Bradbury will be in attendance to present three 30-minute “Let’s Talk Officiating” sessions to help fans better understand the calls and rules of the game. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during these sessions, which are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

2018 Fan Fest

WHEN: May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Investors Group Field (enter through the Bomber Store)

PARKING: Parking in the Bomber Store lot and overflow in U-lot.

Season Ticket Pick-Up

Starting Friday, May 4, season ticket holders can collect their tickets from the Pinnacle Club at Investors Group Field (enter through the Bomber Store).

Hours: