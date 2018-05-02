Walnut Street fire causes $70K in damages

Fire crews responded to the structure at 85 Walnut St. in London at around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a fire broke out on a fifth-floor balcony.

The blaze was confined to the balcony on the south side of the building and damage is estimated at $70,000.

It’s the same building that suffered extensive damage when a fire broke out in 2013, claiming one life.

The cause of Tuesday night’s fire has yet to be determined but the district chief who attended the scene believes a discarded cigarette butt from a higher floor may be at fault.