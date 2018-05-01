Canada
May 1, 2018 10:13 pm

Winnipeg Police asking for help finding missing girl, 8

Savanna Peers By News Anchor  Global News
Reyna "Billie" Taylor has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Eight-year-old Reyna "Billie" Taylor has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police
The Winnipeg Police are asking for your help finding a missing girl.

Eight-year-old Reyna “Billie” Taylor has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

She was last seen leaving her school in the Valley Gardens area at 1:55 p.m.

Reyna is described as Indigenous, 4’6″ tall, with an average build and shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants with a white stripe down the legs, light blue Nike shoes and a black and yellow “Pikachu” backpack.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Reyna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Winnipeg Police as 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Missing Child
Missing Persons Unit
Reyna Billie Taylor
Winnipeg police
WPS

