Crime
May 1, 2018 2:05 pm

Infant found in Kingston grow-op: Police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston Police say a young child was found in a home with two grow ops.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
A A

Kingston police say they found an infant in a west-end house with two active grow-ops after being called to the home for a domestic disturbance on Monday.

READ MORE: Growing 4 cannabis plants for recreational use is not a ‘grow-op,’ expert says

Cam Mack, communications officer for Kingston police, said that although he can’t identify where the call came from, police have been called to that same residence several times due to previous noise complaints.

Story continues below

When officers arrived, they spoke with the man and woman inside the house, and police say both refused to disclose any details other than about the verbal argument.

Nevertheless, Mack said that officers feared that their argument might have turned violent, so they entered the home.

READ MORE: Kingston will open one of Ontario’s first four recreational cannabis shops

They then learned that the woman was babysitting an acquaintance’s child and went upstairs to check on the child’s welfare.

According to police, the child was found in a playpen in the middle of an upstairs hallway where all the bedroom doors were shut. Mack said out of concern there may be other children in the residence, officers opened the doors and discovered a marijuana grow-op consisting of over 30 plants.

The 22-year-old male resident was arrested and Children’s Aid Society was contacted. The accused was charged with unlawfully producing a controlled substance. The woman was not charged.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cam Mack
Cannabis Kingston
cannabis police
child cannabis
Child grow op
child marijuana
Grow ops child
Grow ops Kingston
Kingston
kingston crime
Kingston crime cannabis
Kingston Police
police cannabis
Police Kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News