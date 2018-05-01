Kelowna municipal taxes to rise less than 3 per cent

Kelowna’s municipal tax increase for 2018 has come in at under three per cent.

City council approved the final 2018 financial plan on Monday, with a municipal tax increase of 2.99 per cent.

According to the city, that’s the lowest increase since 2014.

A tax rate of 2.99 per cent means the owner of a single-family home with an average assessed value of $641,760 will pay $1,990 for the municipal portion of their property taxes.

The big spending items in the city’s 2018 budget include the addition of 20 positions including four bylaw officers who will focus their attention on ongoing safety in the downtown core.